Orbán Congratulates New Romania PM, Pledges Hungary’s Support

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent a letter of congratulation to Florin Cîţu, Romania’s newly elected prime minister, and assured him of Hungary’s support.

Orbán said he was convinced that cooperation between Hungary and Romania resting on mutual respect would significantly contribute to the two countries’ development as well as to boosting the European Union’s economic growth and improving the well-being of their citizens. He welcomed that representatives of Romania’s Hungarian community have filled important posts in the new government, expressing hope that it will be able to implement all components of its programme. “For my part, I would like to assure you of the Hungarian government’s support in further developing ties between our countries, in our international cooperation and in achieving our common goals,” Orbán said.

hungarymatters.hu