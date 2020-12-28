Ninety-Six Covid-19 Fatalities, Infections Up 698

Fully 96 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 698 infected were officially registered, bringing the total number of infections to 316,060, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen to 9,047, while the number of people who have made a recovery has increased to 130,420. The number of active infections stands at 176,593, while there are 6,072 hospitalised Covid patients, 467 on a ventilator. Altogether 24,327 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,610,590. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (60,814) and Pest County (39,784) so far, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (18,481), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (18,076) and Hajdú-Bihar (17,999). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (6,092).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay