Szijjártó: Portugal Rotating EU Presidency Starts in “Difficult Times”

Portugal has taken over the rotating presidency of the European Union amid “difficult times”, when the joint European procurement of the coronavirus vaccine is “falling short of expectations”, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the EU continues to promote migration into the bloc at a time when further waves would bring serious epidemiological risks along with security and cultural ones, Szijjártó said, adding that Hungary had a vested interest in a strong EU, and the key to a strong EU were strong nation states. Hungary, he added, still rejected “all reasoning leading to a United States of Europe”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay