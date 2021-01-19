Euro area monthly balance of payments: November 2020



The current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of €25 billion in November 2020, decreasing by €1 billion from the previous month (see Chart 1 and Table 1). Surpluses were recorded for goods (€34 billion), services (€9 billion) and primary income (€1 billion). These were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income (€20 billion).

In the 12 months to November 2020, the current account recorded a surplus of €231 billion (2.0% of euro area GDP), compared with a surplus of €278 billion (2.3% of euro area GDP) in the 12 months to November 2019. This decline was driven by reductions in the surpluses for services (down from €65 billion to €26 billion) and for primary income (down from €53 billion to €24 billion). These developments were partly offset by a larger surplus for goods (up from €320 billion to €335 billion) and a smaller deficit for secondary income (down from €159 billion to €155 billion).

In direct investment, euro area residents made net disinvestments of €23 billion in non-euro area assets in the 12-month period to November 2020, following net disinvestments of €65 billion in the 12 months to November 2019 (see Chart 2 and Table 2). Non-residents made net investments in euro area assets of €101 billion in the 12-month period to November 2020, after net investments of €7 billion in the 12 months to November 2019.

In portfolio investment, net purchases of foreign debt securities by euro area residents decreased to €363 billion in the 12-month period to November 2020, following net purchases of €373 billion in the 12 months to November 2019. Over the same period, euro area residents’ net purchases of foreign equity increased to €164 billion from €24 billion in the 12 months to November 2019. Non-residents made net purchases of euro area debt securities amounting to €126 billion in the 12 months to November 2020, following net purchases of €124 billion in the 12 months to November 2019. Over the same period, non-residents’ net purchases of euro area equity decreased to €106 billion from €303 billion in the 12 months to November 2019.

In other investment, euro area residents’ net acquisitions of foreign assets increased to €359 billion in the 12 months to November 2020 (following net acquisitions of €350 billion in the 12 months to November 2019), while their net incurrence of liabilities increased to €340 billion from €30 billion.

The monetary presentation of the balance of payments (see Chart 3) shows that the net external assets (enhanced) of euro area MFIs increased by €10 billion in the 12-month period to November 2020. This increase was driven by the current and capital accounts surplus and non-MFIs’ net inflows in direct investment. These developments were almost fully offset by euro area non-MFIs’ net outflows in portfolio investment equity and in other investment.

In November 2020 the Eurosystem’s stock of reserve assets decreased to €859.4 billion, down from €914.7 billion in the previous month (see Table 3). This decrease was mostly driven by negative gold price changes (€47.1 billion) and, to a lesser extent, by negative exchange rate changes (€6.0 billion) and net sales of assets (€2.6 billion).

This press release incorporates revisions to the data for October 2020. These revisions did not significantly alter the figures previously published.