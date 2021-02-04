Czech PM to Visit Hungary on Friday

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will pay a visit to Budapest on Friday for talks on handling the coronavirus epidemic and the vaccination campaign, the Hungarian prime minister’s press chief has said, confirming Czech press reports.

Babiš will discuss issues concerning the epidemic, including Hungary’s findings about the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the Czech media has said. In addition to the Russian jab, the Czech Republic is also interested in Hungary’s experiences with the American-produced Covid-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab. According to Czech news portal Lidovky.cz, Babiš will be accompanied on his visit by a team of epidemiologists. The Czech and Hungarian experts will reportedly split into three working groups to discuss the vaccination campaigns, the authorisation of vaccines and Covid-19 treatments.

