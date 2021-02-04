Hungary: 83 Covid Fatalities, 1,048 More Infections

Fully 83 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,048 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 370,336, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

The death toll has risen to 12,739, while 272,284 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 85,313, while there are 3,679 hospitalised Covid patients, 269 on a ventilator. Altogether 18,337 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,192,378. Hungary began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine in December. So far, 247,270 people have received their first jab, and 75,036 have been fully inoculated. The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (68,737) and Pest County (46,057) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (20,928), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (20,679) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (20,636). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8,082).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay