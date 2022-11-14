The weather will be foggy and cloudy this week, it can rain almost every day

At the beginning of the week, it is still basically foggy, but where the fog breaks up, there may be more or less sunshine. Thicker clouds from a front will arrive on Wednesday, cloudy weather is expected in the second half of the week, and the wind will pick up. The highest daytime temperature in the first half of the week will still be between 11-16 degrees, at the end of the week only 4-9 degrees are likely, and there may be frost in the morning – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, the fog and stratus clouds that form during the night will gradually decrease and shrink, but in some areas, the weather may remain permanently overcast and humid, mainly in the western part of Transdanubia – excluding the wider surroundings of Sopron -, in the northern counties and in the Northern Great Plain, while elsewhere, where the clouds disappear, you can expect more or less sunshine. At most, drizzle may develop in overcast, humid areas, while in the southwestern counties, there is a chance of light rain and showers starting in the evening. The southerly wind in the Sopron area sometimes picks up, while elsewhere the air movement remains moderate. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 11 and 16 degrees in sunny areas, and 7-10 degrees in permanently overcast, humid areas.

On Tuesday, most of the fog and stratus clouds that formed in many places during the night may remain during the day, while thicker bands of clouds may pass through. You can expect more or less sunshine in some places. In addition to drizzle, rain also occurs in some places. The south and south-easterly winds in Western Transdanubia will pick up. The lowest night temperature is 0 to 7 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 6 and 10 degrees in overcast, humid regions, and 11 to 15 degrees in less cloudy regions.

On Wednesday, the fog and stratus clouds will shrink, there may be sunny periods in smaller areas, and thicker clouds from a front may arrive from the west. In addition to the drizzle, scattered rain and showers are likely. Strong gusts sometimes accompany the southwest, west, and then north winds. The lowest night temperature is expected to be between 1 and 8 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is between 6 and 14 degrees.

It will thin out on Thursday, and the clouds may temporarily break up in some places. More rain and showers are likely at night and less during the day. Strong gusts sometimes accompany the northern and then southeasterly winds. The lowest night temperature is between -1 and +7, the highest daytime temperature is between 4 and 11 degrees.

On Friday, you can expect mostly cloudy or overcast weather, with rain and showers possible in several places. In the northeast, near the border, and in some places in the mountains, there may be snow. The southeast and then northeast winds will pick up in several places. The lowest night temperature is expected to be between -4 and +6 degrees, colder in the northeast, and the highest daytime temperature is likely between 2 and 9 degrees.

On Saturday, mostly moderately to heavily cloudy weather is expected. Sporadic rain and showers can be expected. In some places, the north and northeast wind picks up from time to time. The lowest night temperature is between -3 and +6, the highest daytime temperature is between 4 and 9 degrees.

On Sunday, mostly moderately or heavily cloudy weather is expected, rain and showers may occur sporadically. Patches of fog may form by dawn. In some places, the north and northeast wind picks up from time to time. The lowest night temperature is between -4 and +5, and the highest daytime temperature is between 4 and 9 degrees.

MTI

Photo: Yvette Frank