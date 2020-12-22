Operational board: curfew suspended on Christmas Eve

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Operational board: curfew suspended on Christmas Eve

The government has decided to suspend the curfew on Christmas Eve, which runs from 24 to 25 December, the deputy head of the operational board for the epidemic response said in an online press conference on Monday.

Róbert Kiss said that according to the government’s decision, the limit of 10 people for private and family events should still be understood as not including children under 14 years of age.

The government has also decided to ban the landing of passenger planes from the UK, including private business jets, from midnight on Monday, 22 December. Freight traffic can continue, he added.

Related Posts

Public Media Raises EUR 513,000 to Help Children With Autism

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Operational board: curfew suspended on Christmas Eve

Bácsi Éva

Central Bank Launches Consultation on Green Recommendations

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *