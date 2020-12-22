Operational board: curfew suspended on Christmas Eve

The government has decided to suspend the curfew on Christmas Eve, which runs from 24 to 25 December, the deputy head of the operational board for the epidemic response said in an online press conference on Monday.

Róbert Kiss said that according to the government’s decision, the limit of 10 people for private and family events should still be understood as not including children under 14 years of age.

The government has also decided to ban the landing of passenger planes from the UK, including private business jets, from midnight on Monday, 22 December. Freight traffic can continue, he added.