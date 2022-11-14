Study in Hungary: An all-inclusive guide for Erasmus students

The Erasmus+ programmes provide excellent opportunities for students and trainees alike to widen their horizons, get a taste of a new culture as well as improve their foreign language skills. If you are eyeing up Hungary on the map as the next destination of your study-abroad adventures, check out our all-inclusive guide designed for Erasmus students just like you.

The European Union’s Erasmus+ programme helps European citizens of all ages and backgrounds develop and share knowledge as well as enhance skills and intercultural awareness by providing opportunities abroad in the fields of education, training and sports.

Who can apply?

All students and trainees from the 28 EU member states, as well as from Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Macedonia, Turkey and Serbia, can participate in the Erasmus+ programmes. Opportunities are available to all Bachelor, Master and Doctoral candidates. If you deal with certain physical, mental or health-related conditions, you may be eligible for additional funding. Your stay abroad can last from a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 12 months within one cycle of study. Once you were granted an Erasmus scholarship, pay a visit to the local international office of your institution and bring along your CV, motivational letter and a signed Learning Agreement which includes the courses you are planning to take at the host university.

Top universities and programmes

Bridging Central and Eastern Europe and combining the countless attractions of both regions, it is no surprise that Hungary’s popularity as a leading educational hub continues to grow each year. The country’s educational programmes are in line with the Bologna Process. The five highest-ranking universities in Hungary are:

Eötvös Loránd University

Students can acquire knowledge in natural sciences, law and political sciences, humanities and social sciences as well as education and psychology. ELTE alumni list many Nobel Prize winners and world-famous scientists.

University of Szeged

The university provides programmes in medicine, art, law, economics and business administration, engineering, agriculture and health and social studies. Some bachelor degrees include an English preparatory course.

University of Debrecen

The university of Hungary’s second-largest city welcomes students who want to broaden their knowledge in the disciplines of natural sciences, environmental studies, technology, IT, medicine humanities, law or agriculture.

Corvinus University of Budapest

Corvinus offers a wide selection of programmes, excelling in economics and business studies. Courses are taught in multiple languages, including English, French and German.

Budapest University of Technology and Economics

The Budapest-based campus has a particularly high ranking among the top global universities teaching mathematics and material sciences. Lectures are held in English, German, French and Russian.

Other notable Hungarian universities include the University of Pécs, Szent István University, Széchenyi István University, the University of Pannonia and the University of Miskolc.

Accommodation + cost of living

In comparison with other European cities, rent in Budapest, and especially in rural Hungarian cities, is way more affordable. In the capital, the average cost of a one-room apartment stands at around 300 euros, while two-room flats can range between 400-450 euros downtown. The cheapest two-bedroom options you can get your hands on in the outskirts of the city are around 300 euros. In order to cut down on expenses, you can move in with flatmates or consider choosing a student dorm.

According to numbeo.com, the cost of living for a single person in Hungary is estimated at approximately 570.20 euros, not including rent. A meal in an inexpensive restaurant cost you around 7.48 euros, while in a more pricey one, it can be as much as 37.41 euros. In addition, you should calculate 23.69 euros for a monthly transportation pass.

Programmes + nightlife

There is a wide range of diverse and exciting cultural offers in the capital and in the bigger cities in the countryside. Budapest is a fascinating metropolitan with countless sights and a great cultural heritage, welcoming visitors with museums, exhibitions, movie festivals etc. There is no shortage of weekday and weekend programmes, and many of those offer discounts for people enrolled in university or college programmes. Students will be thrilled to explore the buzzing nightlife as well. The city is brimming with nightclubs, pubs, panoramic rooftop spots and, of course, the famous Hungarian ruin bars. In the summertime, Hungary holds some of the biggest European music festivals such as Sziget and Balaton Sound, featuring superstars and other well-known artists from all over the world.

Featured image: canva.com

– Eleonora Jobst –