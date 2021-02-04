Climate Concerns Still Weigh on Public’s Mind During Pandemic

Concerns over the impact of climate change have not waned in spite of the immediate threat of the coronavirus pandemic in Hungary, according to a survey by economic research institute Századvég and the Climate Policy Institute.

The survey found that the overwhelming majority of Hungarians is concerned by climate change, the institute said in a statement, adding that 90% of respondents found the issue worrying. Altogether 72% of respondents said their interest in climate change had not waned despite the pandemic, with 17% saying their interest in it had risen. Fully 77% said they did not believe global warming and the pandemic were related, as against 16% who said they were. A total of 82% of respondents said climate change was already having an impact on the everyday lives of Hungarians. An even bigger majority, 94%, said that unless the situation changes, it would also make things more difficult for future generations. The survey found that middle-aged economically active people are less concerned about climate change than young people and the elderly. It also revealed that rural residents with lower incomes who are likely to have a more first-hand experience of the effects of climate change on agriculture were the most concerned about its impact.

