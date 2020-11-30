Stars about artificial intelligence from 6 p.m. today

For the first time, world star Neil deGrasse Tyson, Stuart J. Russell, György Tilesch, György Buzsáki and László Kishonti are sitting at the virtual round table. Star experts will be guests of the free, online, interactive talk show Future Talks powered by MVM today, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m. The special live program will be available in English and Hungarian, and you can even ask them questions on mvmfuturetalks.hu.

Everyone can watch and ask the world stars of their fields at the free, online, interactive talk show Future Talks powered by MVM. International star experts in science and technology show how artificial intelligence is already affecting us today and will affect the lives of all of us in the future. Anyone can ask questions to the experts on the event website.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, a world-renowned American astrophysicist and writer, director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York and host of several television shows on National Geographic, will sign up for the roundtable. The world star also sent an exclusive message to Hungarian viewers:

Related to the conversation from San Francisco is Stuart J. Russell, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose book on the subject is used as a textbook in more than 1,300 universities in 118 countries. The moderator of the conversation is György Tilesch, co-author of the book Craft and Intelligence (BetweenBrains), one of the most sought-after artificial intelligence experts in the world. During the evening, György Buzsáki, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine at New York University, an academic, world-renowned brain researcher, will share his views with the audience. The fifth member of the talk show is László Kishonti, the CEO of AImotive, which develops the technology of self-driving vehicles based on artificial intelligence.

The live talk show can be viewed free of charge, without registration, on mvmfuturetalks.hu on November 30 from 6 p.m. The language of the online event is English, but simultaneous translation into Hungarian is also provided.