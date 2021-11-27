Hungary is Also Joining the Restrictions on Air Travel From the South African Region

Hungary will also join in the restrictions on air traffic from the South African region, the Government Information Center told MTI in a statement on Saturday.

The Council of the European Union on Friday discussed possible EU responses to the newly identified South African variant B.1.1.529. According to the proposal made at the meeting, the emergency braking mechanism provided for in the Council Recommendation on the temporary restriction and possible lifting of essential travel for persons from the South African region would be appropriate. Member States agreed on the need to introduce restrictions.



Participants in the meeting considered it important that Member States introduce testing and quarantine obligations for passengers from Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Preparations for domestic measures have begun, and the amended government decree is expected to be published on Saturday, the Government Information Center wrote.

koronavirus.gov.hu

pixabay