Bocskor: EC Reaffirms Support for Ukrainian Hungarians’ Rights

The European Commission has reaffirmed its position to support ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine in exercising their rights, an MEP for Hungary’s ruling Fidesz in Transcarpathia, said.

In a statement, Andrea Bocskor said that Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Olivér Várhelyi, the EU Enlargement Commissioner, sent her a letter reassuring her about their support after extremist Ukrainian website Mirotvorec put the Hungarian-Ukrainian MEP on a “death list”. “The high-ranking EU officials have described the listing of the website as unacceptable, which not only violates the right to the protection of personal data but also keeps those listed under fear,” Bocskor said in the statement, adding that “it also questions Ukraine’s responsibility in respecting human rights”. She said Borrell and Várhelyi also reassured her in their letter that they will continue to urge the Ukrainian authorities “to remove the content from the site”. Bocskor cited the letter saying that “the EU expects that Ukraine, if it seeks closer integration with the EU, must protect the rights of minorities, and it is important that the country continues to cooperate with Hungary.”

