Additional manufacturing site for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen

EMA’s committee for human medicines (CHMP) has approved an additional manufacturing site for the production of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen-Cilag International NV.

The site, located in Anagni, Italy, is operated by Catalent Anagni SRL. The site will perform finished product manufacturing.

The site is expected to support the continued supply of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen in the European Union.

This recommendation does not require a European Commission decision and the site can become operational immediately.

Notes