ECB publishes indicative calendars for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2022

ECB publishes indicative tender calendar for 2022

ECB publishes indicative reserve maintenance period calendar for 2022

The European Central Bank (ECB) today published the indicative calendars for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2022.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations includes only main refinancing operations (MROs) and three-month longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs). It does not include any supplementary or ad hoc operations which may be carried out in 2022. The calendar can be downloaded from the ECB’s website.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s reserve maintenance periods takes into account the calendar for Governing Council meetings in 2022, as well as the calendar for regular tender operations.

Indicative calendar for reserve maintenance periods in 2022 (including maintenance period 8 of 2021):

MP Relevant Governing Council meeting Start of maintenance period End of maintenance period Reserve base data for credit institutions reporting monthly Reserve base data for credit institutions reporting quarterly Length of the maintenance period (days) 8 16 December 2021 22 December 2021 25 January 2022 October 2021 September 2021 34 1 20 January 2022 26 January 2022 15 March 2022 November 2021 September 2021 49 2 10 March 2022 16 March 2022 19 April 2022 January 2022 December 2021 35 3 14 April 2022 20 April 2022 14 June 2022 February 2022 December 2021 56 4 9 June 2022 15 June 2022 26 July 2022 April 2022 March 2022 42 5 21 July 2022 27 July 2022 13 September 2022 May 2022 March 2022 49 6 8 September 2022 14 September 2022 1 November 2022 July 2022 June 2022 49 7 27 October 2022 2 November 2022 20 December 2022 September 2022 June 2022 49 8 15 December 2022 21 December 2022 tbd October 2022 September 2022 tbd

ecb.europa.eu