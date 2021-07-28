Hungary Sells 200,000 AstraZeneca Doses to Portugal

Hungary has sold 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Portugal at purchase price, Péter Szijjártó, the foreign minister, told a joint press conference with his Portuguese counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva, in Lisbon.

The shipment worth 365,000 euros arrived in Lisbon on a Hungarian government cargo plane. Szijjártó insisted that had Hungary been deterred from buying the Sinopharm and Sputnik vaccines “because of the attacks on us”, the country’s vaccination program would not be as successful, “and we wouldn’t be in a position to help others”. Hungary, he added, in the meantime is getting better prepared for the Delta variant as its vaccination programme advances. The minister noted that Portugal is the eighth country in the European Union to receive a vaccine from Hungary.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay