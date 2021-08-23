Polish President Congratulates Áder on National Holiday

Polish-Hungarian cooperation is an important factor in the security and development of the central European region and the whole of Europe, Polish president Andrzej Duda said in a letter addressed to Hungarian President János Áder on the occasion of the August 20 national holiday.

Poland and Hungary have “special relations full of deep friendship, mutual respect and intensive dialogue”, Duda said in the letter published on the website of the Polish President’s Office. Citing the 65th anniversary of the Poznań workers’ uprising of June 1956 and of the Hungarian revolution of October of the same year, the Polish president said these events had “left a lasting mark in the history of Poland and Hungary”, recalling the sympathy of Hungarians with the Poznań uprising as well as the spontaneous support Poles gave to Hungary later.

The two nations can still rely on each other during times of emergency, even in difficult periods such as the coronavirus pandemic, Duda said. He expressed his pleasure to have the opportunity of his official visit to Budapest in early September, adding that he is looking forward to the summit of the heads of state of the Visegrad Group to be held in Hungary at the end of November, on the occasion of Planet Budapest 2021 sustainability expo.

hungarymatters.hu