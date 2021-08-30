Euro area insurance corporation statistics: second quarter of 2021

Total assets of euro area insurance corporations increased to €9,118 billion in the second quarter of 2021, from €9,042 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Debt securities accounted for 39.0% of the sector’s total assets in the second quarter of 2021. The second largest category of holdings was investment fund shares (28.8%), followed by equity (11.4%) and loans (7.2%).

Holdings of debt securities decreased to €3,555 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 from €3,578 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of debt securities amounted to €9 billion in the second quarter of 2021; price and other changes amounted to -€15 billion (see Chart 1). The year-on-year growth rate of debt securities held was -0.2%.

Looking at holdings by issuing sector, the annual growth rate of debt securities issued by euro area general government was 0.2% in the second quarter of 2021, with net sales in the quarter amounting to €3 billion. As regards debt securities issued by the private sector, the annual growth rate was -2.5%, and quarterly net sales amounted to €9 billion. For debt securities issued by non-euro area residents, the annual growth rate was 2.5%, with quarterly net purchases of €4 billion.

Data for insurance corporations’ holdings of debt securities by issuing sector

Turning to insurance corporations’ holdings of investment fund shares, these increased to €2,626 billion in the second quarter of 2021, from €2,537 billion in the previous quarter, with net purchases of €39 billion and price and other changes of €50 billion (see Chart 2). The year-on-year growth rate in the second quarter of 2021 was 5.9%.

The annual growth rate of euro area money market fund shares held by insurance corporations was 3.6% in the second quarter of 2021, with net purchases in the quarter amounting to €3 billion. As regards holdings of euro area non-money market fund shares, the annual growth rate was 6.1%, with quarterly net purchases amounting to €35 billion. For investment fund shares issued by non-euro area residents, the annual growth rate was 5.7%, with quarterly net purchases of €1 billion.

Data for insurance corporations’ holdings of investment fund shares by issuing sector

In terms of main liabilities, total insurance technical reserves of insurance corporations amounted to €6,855 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up from €6,798 billion in the first quarter of 2021 (see Annex, Table 1). Life insurance technical reserves accounted for 90.5% of total insurance technical reserves in the second quarter of 2021. Unit-linked products amounted to €1,493 billion, accounting for 24.1% of total life insurance technical reserves.