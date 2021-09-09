PM to Visit Czech Republic on September 29th

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will pay a one-day official visit to the Czech Republic on Sept. 29, his press chief said, confirming press reports from Prague.

Orbán will hold talks with Czech counterpart Andrej Babiš, Bertalan Havasi said. Czech daily Lidové noviny reported that the prime ministers are set to discuss European integration and the European Union’s recovery fund, among current issues. Orbán will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who will discuss investment opportunities and a high-speed rail link with Karel Havlíček, the Czech minister of industry, trade and transport, the paper said.

