Euro area securities issues statistics: March 2022

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 862.1 billion in March 2022. Redemptions amounted to EUR 724.1 billion and hence net issues to EUR 138.0 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents was 4.5% in March 2022, compared with 4.7% in February.

Breakdown by maturity

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities was -7.3% in March 2022, compared with -7.6% in February. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate was 5.6% in March 2022, compared with 5.8% in February. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities decreased from 6.2% in February 2022 to 5.7% in March. The annual growth rate of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities increased from 2.8% in February 2022 to 3.6% in March.

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations increased from 4.1% in February 2022 to 4.8% in March. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate decreased from 2.6% in February 2022 to 2.0% in March. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs increased from 7.2% in February 2022 to 7.5% in March. For the general government, this growth rate decreased from 4.9% in February 2022 to 4.5% in March.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from -6.7% in February 2022 to -7.7% in March. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from 3.8% in February 2022 to 3.2% in March.

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities was 5.5% in March 2022, unchanged from February. For debt securities denominated in other currencies, this rate of change decreased from -0.4% in February 2022 to -1.7% in March.

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 4.9 billion in March 2022. Redemptions amounted to EUR 5.2 billion and hence net redemptions to EUR 0.2 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 1.2% in March 2022, compared with 1.4% in February. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations was 0.7% in March 2022, compared with 0.9% in February. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate decreased from 1.5% in February 2022 to 0.2% in March. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate decreased from 4.2% in February 2022 to 3.9% in March.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 9,370.4 billion at the end of March 2022. Compared with EUR 9,243.8 billion at the end of March 2021, this represents an annual increase of 1.4% in the value of the stock of listed shares in March 2022, down from 7.7% in February.

