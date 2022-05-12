Hundreds of kilos of clothes were collected at the University of Debrecen for the children of Haláp

The staff and students of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen have collected hundreds of kilos of clothes for the benefit of the Public Benefit Association for Children in Haláp, who distribute the clothes to locals who need them, the university’s press office writes.

At the beginning of April, the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen announced a charity clothing fundraiser among the staff and students of the faculty, who were asked to provide good-quality, usable children and adult clothing that can still be used by people living in difficult conditions in the county seat. As a result of the call, by the end of last month, hundreds of kilos of clothing had gathered in the faculty.

Last week, the donation was handed over by István Lekli, an associate professor in the Department of Pharmacodynamics, and Ádám Haimhoffer, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, to Halma in Dalá Berekméri, head of the Public Benefit Association in Haláp.

hirek.unideb.hu / debreceninap.hu