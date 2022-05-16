There Were Bomb Alerts in Almost a Hundred Schools in Belgrade

Nearly a hundred primary and secondary schools in Belgrade had a bombing threat on Monday morning, the Serbian Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, the schools informed the parents in time not to send their children to school, so there was either no teaching in these institutions on Monday, or education started only late in the morning.

The Ministry of Education later reported that after the police inspections, the threats turned out to be false reports.

At the end of April, there were similar bomb alerts in more than twenty high schools in Belgrade. Police also found it to be a false alarm.

There was also a bomb alert at Nis airport in southern Serbia on Monday. The investigation is still ongoing, the airport has been evacuated and flights have been postponed.

MTI

pixabay