According to Ukrainian intelligence, an assassination attempt was made against Putin

An assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin was attempted in February, Ukrajinszka Pravda said. The article was reported by Index.

Kylo Budanov, head of the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, told the Ukrainian newspaper that the assassination attempt took place after Russia’s invasion in February.

The intelligence chief said Vladimir Putin was attacked by representatives of the Caucasus region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. There is no evidence of the assassination yet.

The man emphasized that the information he mentioned was “not public” and although it was “completely unsuccessful, it did happen nonetheless”. No evidence has been presented by the ministry so far.

debreceninap.hu