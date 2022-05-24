Fire broke out in Hortobágy on 180 hectares

The bare undergrowth in Hortobágy, near the Major in Faluvéghalma, caught fire on Monday afternoon, and the large-scale fire is still being extinguished by firefighters, a spokesman for the Hajdú-Bihar Disaster Management Directorate told MTI.

Nóra Papp-Kunkli said that the undergrowth in five hectares had caught fire in the afternoon.

Firefighters and water transporters came to the area from Hajdúnánás, Balmazújváros, Tiszaújváros, Tiszafüred, Karcag and Mezőkövesd. The spread of fire in a nature reserve limits the scope for intervention, the spokesman explained.

The fire in Hortobágy was put out

In the evening, the fire that broke out in Hortobágy on Monday afternoon was extinguished, the disaster management said. Earlier, a spokesman for the Hajdú-Bihar Disaster Management Directorate indicated that the bare undergrowth in Hortobágy, near the Major Village Village, had burned on Monday afternoon, and the reeds and undergrowth had burned on about two hundred hectares.

According to Nóra Papp-Kunkli, the flames were suppressed by professional firefighters in Hajdúnánás, Tiszafüred, Karcag, Tiszaújváros and Mezőkövesd, as well as in Balmazújváros.

debreceninap.hu