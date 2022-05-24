Athletes of the University of Debrecen returned home with eleven medals from the MEFOB Festival

The athletes of the University of Debrecen won eleven medals at the MEFOB Festival, which was held for the first time. About a thousand students competed in the four-day battle.

The first MEFOB FESZT was organized jointly by the Hungarian University-College Sports Association (MEFS) with the support of the University of Miskolc and the city of Miskolc. The four-day event, held from 19 to 22 May, hosted the Hungarian University-College National Championships (MEFOB) for university and college futsal, basketball, water polo, judo, athletics, tennis, table tennis, and ultimate frisbee, mainly at university and city venues.

At the biggest festival of university sports, a real festival atmosphere awaited the participants and the audience. In addition to sports, the event was enhanced by an evening DJ party, several accompanying programs, leisure events, and a sports conference.

The University of Debrecen was interested in several competitions. In the team, the men’s water polo players won the MEFOB bronze medal, while in both women’s and men’s basketball, DE finished 4th. The Debrecen team took 5th place in the Ultimate Frisbee and 6th place in the women’s water polo and won many medals in the individual competitions.

At the event, the president of MEFS, Lajos Mocsai, announced that in 2023 the University of Debrecen is scheduled to host the MEFOB Festival, which will feature 1,000 athletes.

Results on the university side.

hirek.unideb.hu