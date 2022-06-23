ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-December 2021

Data for total assets of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published the consolidated banking data with reference to end-2021, a dataset of the EU banking system compiled on a group consolidated basis.

The annual data cover the information required to analyse the EU banking sector, comprising a broader set of data than the quarterly release. The end-December 2021 data refer to 317 banking groups and 2,477 stand-alone credit institutions operating in the EU (including foreign subsidiaries and branches), covering nearly 100% of the EU banking sector balance sheet. These data include an extensive range of indicators on profitability and efficiency, balance sheets, liquidity and funding, asset quality, asset encumbrance, capital adequacy and solvency. Aggregates and indicators are published for the full sample of the banking industry.

Reporters generally apply International Financial Reporting Standards and Implementing Technical Standards on supervisory reporting of the European Banking Authority. However some medium-sized and small reporters may apply national accounting standards. Accordingly, aggregates and indicators may also cover data based on national accounting standards, depending on the availability of the underlying items.

As a consequence of the 2008 financial crisis, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision strengthened its liquidity framework by developing, among other things, a minimum requirement for funding: the net stable funding ratio (NSFR). This ratio promotes a more resilient banking sector by encouraging banks to ensure funding resilience over the longer term, i.e. to fund long-term assets with long-term liabilities to reduce dependency on short-term refinancing.

A few revisions to past data are disclosed along with the end-December 2021 data.