There will be chimes, exhibitions, guided tours, and book presentations in Debrecen on the Night of Museums

The hourly chime of the Reformed Great Church will invite those interested to the local programs of the Museums Night on Saturday, organizers said at a press conference at the Déri Museum on Wednesday.

On Friday, the audience can tune in to introductory programs in the city’s museum district: there will be exhibitions and concerts in the area from the Ferenc Medgyessy Museum to the Magda Szabó Memorial House, and on Saturday, visitors can choose from almost a hundred programs.

The bell-ringing of the Reformed Great Church in Debrecen will invite people to the programs every hour: those interested can see one of the original copies of the Vizsolyi Bible in the church, but they will also open the panoramic walkway between the two church towers.

István Varga, Deputy Commander of the 5th István Bocskai Rifle Brigade of the Hungarian Armed Forces, drew attention to the István Tisza Exhibition, the 39th Tradition, the Lajta Monitor Museum Ship, and the Mednyánszky Circle, which will be presented at the Csokonai Literary Laboratory.

The museum of the Reformed College in Debrecen is preparing a presentation of cans, icons, wood carvings and the presentation of carving tools, book presentations, and concerts, among other things, and the Magda public collection director.

The Modem Center for Modern and Contemporary Art awaits its visitors on three levels with exhibitions and 21 music, dance, theater, and children’s programs on Museum Night, said Katalin Vizi, CEO.

Tamás Horovitz, the president of the Jewish Community of Debrecen, drew attention to a special program: on Saturday night, a 150-year-old scroll, as well as related relics and books, will be presented.

János Angi, director of the Déri Museum, said the Déri Museum offers programs at four locations. He highlighted the Déri square in front of the museum, where music and puppets, a fire juggler, and a children’s playground await the young and old, while the museum provides information on archeology, “Szentiván” instruments and

Most of the Night of the Museums programs in Debrecen can be visited free of charge, some venues can be entered with armbands, the organizers said.

MTI