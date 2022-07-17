Ukrainian Plane Crashes in Greece

Everyone died in the Ukrainian plane crash, the Antonov-12 may have been carrying dangerous material.

A cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian company crashed at night near Kavala in northwestern Greece, killing eight people on board, news agencies reported on Sunday.



The Antonov-12 plane from Niš in Serbia to Amman in Jordan was transporting 12 tons of goods, according to the Greek state media, a dangerous substance, reports the BBC.



According to the propeller.hu article, the authorities have not yet revealed any details, but the locals have been asked to keep their windows closed and not to turn on the air conditioners.

The area was cordoned off.



