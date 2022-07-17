Ricky Martin Accused of Incest

Ricky Martin is accused of domestic violence by his 21-year-old nephew. If the star is found guilty, he may face up to 50 years.

Marty Singer, the 50-year-old singer’s lawyer, issued a statement on Friday in which he denied that there had ever been a romantic or sexual relationship between the two men, reports 24.hu.

“Unfortunately, the person making the claim has a serious mental issues. Of course, Ricky Martin has never been and never would be involved in any sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. This assumption is not only false, but disgusting. We all hope this man gets the help he needs soon. But above all, we expect the judge to close this terrible case after looking at the facts “– reads the announcement.

According to his nephew, the intimate relationship between the two men lasted for seven months. In case found guilty, Ricky Martin could face decades in prison. The parties will have their first hearing on July 21st in a court in Puerto Rico.

Photo: Facebook/RickyMartinOfficialPage