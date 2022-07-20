EU Agriculture Ministers Discuss Impact of Ukraine War, Cap

Agriculture ministers of the European Union on Monday discussed ramifications of the war in Ukraine, strategic plans within the Common Agricultural Policy, as well as the drought in Hungary, the Hungarian agriculture ministry told MTI in a statement.

The statement quoted Agriculture Minister István Nagy as calling for an immediate ceasefire so that farmers in Ukraine could complete their harvest. He called for common policies to reduce the prevalent uncertainty, and said farming in Ukraine should be stabilised since “the world needs the food for humans and fodder for animals” produced in Ukraine. He also urged that “working solutions” should be found to free Black Sea ports currently under blockade. “Grain stores are full, and there is no room for this year’s harvest, while the farmers cannot sow their lands, therefore the produce of three years could be lost,” he said. Concerning the drought in Hungary, the Hungarian government tabled several proposals to help farmers, Nagy said. Hungarian farmers can expect higher advance payments on their direct EU subsidies, he said, adding that he had asked the European Commission to exempt Hungarian farmers from certain sanctions. He insisted that farmers forced by dry weather to ensile certain plants, for example, should not be penalised for trying to save the produce for fodder. The minister also said that Hungary was in the process of preparing the national plan for the CAP, which could be completed in the next few weeks.

