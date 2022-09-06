More Than 15,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Sunday

Fully 6,649 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Sunday, while another 8,833 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 206 people, ORFK told MTI on Monday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 39 people, 9 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

hungarymatters.hu