Market abuse is not permitted as a general and indiscriminate preventive measure for traffic data

Ezen túlmenően a nemzeti bíróság nem korlátozhatja az ilyen megőrzést előíró nemzeti szabályozás érvénytelenségének megállapításának időbeli hatályát.

Franciaországban büntetőeljárás indult VD és SR ellen bennfentes kereskedelem, bennfentes kereskedelem eltitkolása,

bűnsegély, korrupció és pénzmosás miatt.

Ezt az eljárást a VD és az SR által kezdeményezett telefonhívásokból származó személyes adatok alapján indították, amelyek az elektronikus hírközlési

szolgáltatások nyújtása során keletkeztek; ezeket az adatokat az Autorité des marchés financiers (pénzügyi piacok hatósága, a továbbiakban: AMF) küldte meg a vizsgálóbírónak

az AMF által vezetett vizsgálatot követően.

VD és SR fellebbezést nyújtott be a Cour de Cassationhoz (Semmítőszék, Franciaország)

a cour d’appel de Paris (párizsi fellebbviteli bíróság, Franciaország) két ítélete ellen, a Bíróság ítélkezési gyakorlatára hivatkozva. 1 vitatja azt a tényt, hogy az AMF a nemzeti jog rendelkezéseit vette jogalapjaként ezen adatok gyűjtése során, miközben e rendelkezések egyrészt nem feleltek meg az uniós jognak, amennyiben a csatlakozási adatok általános és válogatás nélküli megőrzését írták elő, és , másodszor, nem ír elő korlátozásokat az AMF nyomozóinak azon jogkörében, hogy megköveteljék a megőrzött adatok átadását.

By its request for a preliminary ruling, the Cour de Cassation (Court of Cassation) asks the Court of Justice, in

essence, how the relevant provisions of the ‘Directive on privacy and electronic communications’, read in the light

of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union (‘the Charter’), can be reconciled with the relevant

provisions of the ‘Market Abuse Directive’ 4 and the ‘Market Abuse Regulation’ in the context of provisions of

national law which, as a preventive measure, in order to combat market abuse offences including insider dealing, provide for the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic data by operators providing electronic.

communications services for a year from the date on which they were recorded. In the event that the provisions of

national legislation at issue prove to be inconsistent with EU law, the referring court is uncertain as to whether that

legislation retains its effects provisionally, so as to avoid legal uncertainty and to allow the data retained on the basis

of that legislation to be used for the purposes of detecting insider dealing and bringing prosecutions accordingly.

By today’s judgment, the Court of Justice finds, in the first place, that neither the Market Abuse Directive nor the

Market Abuse Regulation can constitute the legal basis for a general obligation to retain the data traffic

records held by operators providing electronic communications services for the purposes of exercising the

powers conferred on the competent financial authorities under those measures.

In the second place, the Court points out that the Directive on privacy and electronic communications is the

measure of reference on the retention and, more generally, the processing of personal data in the electronic

communications sector. Therefore, that directive also governs the traffic data records held by operators providing

electronic communications services, which the competent financial authorities, within the meaning of the Market

Abuse Directive and the Market Abuse Regulation, may require from those operators. Consequently, the

assessment of the lawfulness of the processing of records held by operators providing electronic communications

services must be carried out in the light of the conditions laid down by the Directive on privacy and electronic

communications, as interpreted by the Court.

The Court finds that the Market Abuse Directive and the Market Abuse Regulation, read in conjunction with the

Directive on privacy and electronic communications and in the light of the Charter, do not authorise the general

and indiscriminate retention by operators providing electronic communications services of traffic data for a

year from the date on which they were recorded for the purpose of combating market abuse offences

including insider dealing.

In the third place, the Court upholds its case-law according to which EU law precludes a national court from

restricting the temporal effects of a declaration of invalidity which it is bound to make under national law in respect

of national legislation requiring operators providing electronic communications services to retain generally and

indiscriminately traffic and location data due to that legislation being incompatible with the Directive on privacy and

electronic communications.

Ennek ellenére a Bíróság rámutat arra, hogy a tagállamok eljárási autonómiájának elvével összhangban az

ilyen megőrzés részeként megszerzett bizonyítékok elfogadhatósága a nemzeti jog hatálya alá tartozik

, többek között a bizonyítási alapelveknek való megfelelés függvényében. egyenértékűség és hatékonyság. Ez utóbbi elv megköveteli

a nemzeti büntetőbíróságtól, hogy figyelmen kívül hagyja a

forgalmi és helymeghatározási adatok uniós jogot sértő általános és válogatás nélküli megőrzésével szerzett információkat és bizonyítékokat, ha az érintett személyek

nincsenek abban a helyzetben, hogy hatékonyan nyilatkozzanak ezekről az információkról, és bizonyítékok, és olyan területre vonatkoznak,

amelyről a bírák nem tudnak, és valószínűleg döntő befolyást gyakorolnak a ténymegállapításokra.