Market abuse is not permitted as a general and indiscriminate preventive measure for traffic data

By its request for a preliminary ruling, the Cour de Cassation (Court of Cassation) asks the Court of Justice, in
essence, how the relevant provisions of the ‘Directive on privacy and electronic communications’, read in the light
of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union (‘the Charter’), can be reconciled with the relevant
provisions of the ‘Market Abuse Directive’ 4 and the ‘Market Abuse Regulation’ in the context of provisions of
national law which, as a preventive measure, in order to combat market abuse offences including insider dealing, provide for the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic data by operators providing electronic.
communications services for a year from the date on which they were recorded. In the event that the provisions of
national legislation at issue prove to be inconsistent with EU law, the referring court is uncertain as to whether that
legislation retains its effects provisionally, so as to avoid legal uncertainty and to allow the data retained on the basis
of that legislation to be used for the purposes of detecting insider dealing and bringing prosecutions accordingly.
By today’s judgment, the Court of Justice finds, in the first place, that neither the Market Abuse Directive nor the
Market Abuse Regulation can constitute the legal basis for a general obligation to retain the data traffic
records held by operators providing electronic communications services for the purposes of exercising the
powers conferred on the competent financial authorities under those measures.
In the second place, the Court points out that the Directive on privacy and electronic communications is the
measure of reference on the retention and, more generally, the processing of personal data in the electronic
communications sector. Therefore, that directive also governs the traffic data records held by operators providing
electronic communications services, which the competent financial authorities, within the meaning of the Market
Abuse Directive and the Market Abuse Regulation, may require from those operators. Consequently, the
assessment of the lawfulness of the processing of records held by operators providing electronic communications
services must be carried out in the light of the conditions laid down by the Directive on privacy and electronic
communications, as interpreted by the Court.
The Court finds that the Market Abuse Directive and the Market Abuse Regulation, read in conjunction with the
Directive on privacy and electronic communications and in the light of the Charter, do not authorise the general
and indiscriminate retention by operators providing electronic communications services of traffic data for a
year from the date on which they were recorded for the purpose of combating market abuse offences
including insider dealing.
In the third place, the Court upholds its case-law according to which EU law precludes a national court from
restricting the temporal effects of a declaration of invalidity which it is bound to make under national law in respect
of national legislation requiring operators providing electronic communications services to retain generally and
indiscriminately traffic and location data due to that legislation being incompatible with the Directive on privacy and
electronic communications.
