PM to Meet German Chancellor for Talks on Monday

Europe
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is scheduled to hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday, Orbán’s press chief said.

 

The meeting was also announced by the German chancellor’s office in Berlin on Friday. Deputy spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said that the two heads of government will discuss European policies, bilateral, economic policy and international issues with a focus on the reaction to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the most recent developments.

 

 

