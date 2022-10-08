Teachers’ Unions Initiate Strike Committee, Call for Appointing Commissioner for Education

Teachers’ trade unions PSZ and PDSZ have called for a meeting of their joint strike committee next week, and called on the prime minister to appoint a commissioner for education, in an open letter on Friday.

In their letter, the unions said “the government declines talks with unions referring to a pending European Commission decision concerning funds to cover a pay hike (for teachers)” but added that the government could start giving teachers a substantial raise immediately, from the central budget. They also said they refused the argument that “the Left and Brussels are hindering a pay hike in education”. The unions called on Viktor Orbán to “appoint a commissioner without delay who has expertise in all areas of education and who is not associated with recent fiascos” to be a partner in talks on structural changes in education, managing a shortage of teachers, reducing the burden on teachers, a review of the national curriculum, and modernisation of the education system in general. Addressing those issues must not be further delayed, the unions added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay