Teachers’ Unions Initiate Strike Committee, Call for Appointing Commissioner for Education

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Teachers’ Unions Initiate Strike Committee, Call for Appointing Commissioner for Education

Teachers’ trade unions PSZ and PDSZ have called for a meeting of their joint strike committee next week, and called on the prime minister to appoint a commissioner for education, in an open letter on Friday.

 

In their letter, the unions said “the government declines talks with unions referring to a pending European Commission decision concerning funds to cover a pay hike (for teachers)” but added that the government could start giving teachers a substantial raise immediately, from the central budget. They also said they refused the argument that “the Left and Brussels are hindering a pay hike in education”. The unions called on Viktor Orbán to “appoint a commissioner without delay who has expertise in all areas of education and who is not associated with recent fiascos” to be a partner in talks on structural changes in education, managing a shortage of teachers, reducing the burden on teachers, a review of the national curriculum, and modernisation of the education system in general. Addressing those issues must not be further delayed, the unions added.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Teachers’ Unions Initiate Strike Committee, Call for Appointing Commissioner for Education

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Monkeypox – Number of Confirmed Cases Reaches 78

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Temperature Can Hit 25 Degrees Today – Cold Front Arrive on Saturday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *