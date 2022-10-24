Well with Nature: Pick the Public Choice Award winner of this year’s EEA photo competition

The online vote is open! As of today, you can help pick the Public Choice Award winner in this year’s European Environment Agency’s (EEA) ‘Well with Nature’ photo competition, which drew a record 5236 entries from across Europe.

The EEA has shortlisted 50 finalists in this year’s competition which asked avid photographers to submit their best nature photos in any of the four competition categories — air, water, land and sound.

This year’s contest received the highest number of photo submissions ever. Water was the biggest category followed by land.

The winner of each category will receive a cash prize of €1,000. Additional prizes are awarded to the best youth entry as well as the public’s favourite photo. Citizens across Europe now have the opportunity to choose their favourite photo. You can vote for as many photos as you want but each person is only allowed to vote once.

Vote for your preferred photos here. Voting closes on 7 November 2022 (23.59 CET).

The Well with Nature photo competition highlights our connection to nature, how much we care for it and how it can keep us emotionally and physically healthy. It aims to raise awareness about the benefits we can all receive by taking action towards zero pollution.

View all the finalist photos, read more about the competition categories and rules on the ‘Well with Nature’ pages.

