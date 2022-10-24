The University of Debrecen presented at an international sports forum

At the largest sports conference in our country, interested parties could learn about the extensive sports science training, research, infrastructure, and innovations available at the University of Debrecen. The specialists of the Sports Science Coordination Institute prepared for the Budapest event with several presentations and stands.

The sports ecosystem of the University of Debrecen is unique among domestic higher education institutions. There is no other university where the sports association, the facilities, the competition organization, and, of course, the higher education training form such a unity as in the city of Cívis.

This was emphasized by Zoltán Bács at the Sports Forum Hungary 2022 event. In his presentation, the chancellor explained why and how sports became a strategic sector in the institution, as well as formulated the university’s short- and long-term goals in this area.

At the Budapest conference, the participants were able to gain an insight into many details of the Hungarian sports life – the current possibilities of sustainability and operation, the processes and innovations of sports marketing and management, as well as the development strategies of sports – in the three sessions and the round table discussions.

The director of the Sports Science Coordination Institute reported on the sports innovations of the University of Debrecen. In his presentation, László Balogh drew attention to how the higher education institution can help industry players in the real sports market with its R+D+I activities.

At the conference, a special report was also held on UD’s international sports events, as the institution will also organize three major university sports competitions in the next two years – 2023. European Universities 3×3 Basketball Championship, World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) University Trophy, 2024. European Universities Games. Kata Varga, head of the organizing committee, introduced the interested parties to the details.

In addition to the leaders and specialists of the University of Debrecen, students also participated in the event, and representatives of sports life in Hungary and abroad, professional associations, and small and large companies could learn about the institution’s sports science courses at the exhibition accompanying the forum.

unideb.hu