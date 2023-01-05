EFSA greets the new year with a new logo!

EFSA welcomes in the new year with a brand new visual identity, reflecting where we stand after 20 years of protecting EU citizens from food risks and how we are positioned to face the many challenges in the years ahead.

The EFSA Strategy 2027 captures how far EFSA has come over the last 20 years. Not only does it confirm our commitment to a One Health approach for our risk assessments, protecting consumers, animals, and the environment, but it also highlights the efforts we will make to further strengthen transparency and openness in the way we work. We have created our new look and logo to reflect these important principles.

Find out more about how we designed our new visual identity and logo and the meaning behind it here.