This is the “older woman” who took Prince Harry’s virginity

In his book Spare, Prince Harry talked about how he lost his virginity to an “older woman”. Now it was revealed who this woman was and how much older she was.

Harry wrote about his first sex partner in his book that “she treated me not unlike a young stallion”. Now the mentioned woman also told how she remembers their time together. Sasha Walpole is currently working as a backhoe driver and met the Duke when he was working as a horseman in III. Károly’s estate. She and Harry became good friends, and Sasha even invited Harry, who was 16 at the time, to her 19th birthday. The celebration took place in a pub.

By the end of the night, the pair had become quite drunk, and it was Prince Harry who suggested they go out for a smoke. This is how they got to the field, where the prince suddenly kissed the woman, writes Dívány.

He was passionate, intense

– Sasha Walpole recalled their kiss, after which they quickly ended up on the ground. The “older woman” knew that what they were doing was not right, yet things happened.

We didn’t set out to do it – it wasn’t premeditated and I didn’t know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes – he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, exciting.

– said Sasha, who said that they were both drunk, if they hadn’t drunk so much, nothing would have happened between them. The woman also said that she and Harry had agreed not to tell anyone about the incident, and the prince has now written everything about it in his autobiography.

Photo: Dailymail