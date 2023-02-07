The University of Debrecen has announced its Erasmus applications for the 2023/2024 academic year

In the framework of the student mobility program, more than 250 students can receive support for part-time studies abroad or for professional internships in Europe or in remote parts of the world. The submission deadline is March 15.

The University of Debrecen currently has direct mobility contracts with 496 universities within the framework of the Erasmus program, while among partner countries, it implements mobility with 67 universities from 30 countries, being the international scholarship program.

The most popular destination countries among our students are still Germany, Spain and Italy in the Erasmus+ program countries. We cooperate with 61 universities in Germany and 38 universities each in Spain and Italy, and our students are also looking for study opportunities in the Far East. Every semester we send students to Japan and South Korea for part-time training, but Debrecen students can also travel to Malaysia as part of the application program. There is an increasing interest in foreign internships, which students can do even after graduation, as fresh graduates

– Orsolya Jánosy the head of the International Office of the University of Debrecen, told hirek.unideb.hu.

The Erasmus program provides support to an average of 250-300 DE students each year, and another 100 students participate in part-time training or professional internships in the framework of other smaller programs. Almost 250 young people from the partner institutions come to Debrecen every year.

We are waiting for applications from the students of the University of Debrecen for the Erasmus program for the academic year 2023/2024. The scholarship program provides all enrolled students of the institution – bachelor’s, master’s, undivided, doctoral and higher vocational education, both full-time and correspondence – the opportunity to spend up to a year studying abroad. The courses completed at the partner universities are accepted by the DE in accordance with the provisions of the learning agreement concerning mobility. However, it is worthwhile for students to find out in detail about the details of this, as well as the specialized units they want to apply for, before the trip

– added Orsolya Jánosy.

The head of the office responsible for coordinating the mobility programs emphasized that students can submit their applications for student scholarships for the 2023/24 academic year until March 15.

The student study application and the professional internship application are available here and here.

