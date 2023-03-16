You can apply again for the free EU railway passes

From Wednesday, 18-year-old Europeans can apply for another 35,000 free railway passes in the framework of the next application called DiscoverEU.

According to a statement from the EU Commission, the application period ends at noon on March 29. To apply for a tender and receive a pass, young people only have to answer five plus one quiz questions on the European Youth Portal. Successful applicants born between July 1, 2004, and June 30, 2005, can use the pass they won for a maximum of 30 days of travel in Europe between June 15 and September 30, 2024.

Applicants from the European Union and non-EU countries associated with the Erasmus+ program can apply for the call for tenders.

The winners also receive discount cards entitling them to more than 40,000 different discounts, which they can use in connection with public transport, culture, accommodation, meals, sports and other services in the countries participating in the program.

It was announced that the Erasmus+ national offices support young people with informational sessions preparing for the trip.

Participants with disabilities or health problems can use special assistance, for example, they can travel with accompanying persons. It was also announced that organizations dealing with less fortunate young people and groups of young people can also apply for support. Two calls for proposals will be published in 2023 for the participants of the DiscoverEU equal opportunities applications.

Selected young people can travel alone or in groups of up to five young people of the eligible age group. The EU program to promote sustainable travel mainly supports rail travel. However, in order to reach as many places as possible in the EU, participants can also use other means of transport, such as buses or ferries, and in exceptional cases, the ID card can also be used for plane tickets. Thus, the opportunity to participate in the program is also open to young people living in remote areas or islands.

MTI