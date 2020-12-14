Coronavirus Claims 181 Lives, Infections Up By 4,153

Fully 181 Covid patients, mostly elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours in Hungary, while 4,153 infections were registered, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 280,400, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

The death toll stands at 6,965, while 80,752 have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 192,683, while 7,646 patients are in hospital, 606 on ventilators. Fully 47,486 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,301,174. Most of the infected have been registered in Budapest (55,801) and Pest County (35,776), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (17,090), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (16,465), Hajdú-Bihar (15,612) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (14,125). Tolna County (5,121) has the least number of infections.

