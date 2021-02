According to Szerencsejáték Zrt., The following numbers were drawn in the six lottery draw held in the 6th week:



Winning numbers:

17 (seventeen)

23 (twenty three)

34 (thirty-four)

38 (thirty eight)

41 (forty one)

43 (forty three)

Prizes:

6 hit coupons 1 piece, prize HUF 463,980,760

5 hit coupons 68 pieces, each with a prize of HUF 221,995;

4 hit coupons 2,615 pieces, each with a prize of HUF 5,775;

3 hit coupons 38,363 pieces, each with a prize of HUF 1,770.

