The driver who broke through the barrier on the Debrecen bypass was drunk

According to the data of the investigation, a resident of Győr drove her car on the 354 main road on July 31, 2020 around 5 p.m. The driver, during her journey, did not choose the speed of her vehicle properly and collided with the lane barrier.

Following the announcement, police officers went to the scene and used an alcohol probe against the driver of the car. The instrument showed a positive value, so the woman was arrested and prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of committing the offense of driving while intoxicated.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

