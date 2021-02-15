Measures of the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar

Hajdú-Bihar county police officers took action at the scene of a road traffic accident involving personal injury in the last 24 hours, which ended in a minor injury, police.hu announced.

The police officers arrested nine people, eight of whom had been convicted of a crime and one on the basis of a circular against him.

Police caught 15 people, 11 of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in five cases.

In the morning, in Nagykereki, on Petőfi Street, a man burned garbage in an uninhabited building. The professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu extinguished the flames with a jet of water and hand tools.

Early on Friday evening, the soot glowed in the chimney of a family house in Madách Street in Tiszacsege. Some municipal firefighters extinguished the flames with a powder extinguisher.

An agricultural building burned in its entirety on Saturday at the Jenőháza homestead in Balmazújváros. The professional firefighters of Balmazújváros, Hajdúböszörmény and Hajdúszoboszló extinguished the fire with three water jets and hand tools.

At dawn on Saturday, in Mikepércs, on Előd vezér street, a man burned rubbish in an area behind a house. The flames also spread to an outbuilding. Professional firefighters in Debrecen extinguished the flames with a jet of water and hand tools.

Late in the afternoon in Komádi, on Dobai Street, the slab burned next to the chimney of the house. Professional firefighters from Komádi municipality and Berettyóújfalu marched, extinguishing the flames with two jets of water. Residents of the house temporarily moved to live with relatives.

Early on Sunday morning in Debrecen, on the corner of Hunyadi and Rákóczi streets, a plate fence sloped onto the road. The county’s professional firefighters intervened by hand.

