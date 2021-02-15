Another change in the weather is expected

Hard night frosts are still expected at dawn on Monday and Tuesday, but a significant easing will be outlined from Wednesday – indicated by the Timeline.

With the flow turning west from Tuesday, ever lighter air masses are arriving. In most places, the morning starts with strong frosts, but from the west, the clouds of a warm front cover most of our country. In the west and northwest, less snow is expected, especially in the morning and morning hours.

On Wednesday, the weather will soften, at dawn, the northern valleys will no longer be colder than -10 degrees, and during the day we can reach +10 degrees in some places.

There will be a lot of cloud over us, and less rainfall can occur in more places: in the colder northern, northeastern landscapes, snow, rain may occur elsewhere.

The mild weather will continue on Thursday.

debreceninap.hu