Meghan and Harry Expecting Second Child

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The great news has just been announced: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child.

Their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in 2019.

Harry is sixth and Archie is seventh in the British succession, so the second child of the Duke and Princess of Sussex is in the eighth place.

Although Harry and Meghan resigned from their official functions as senior members of the British royal family last year, they retained their titles as princes and princesses.

