Leena Ylä-Mononen selected as next Executive Director of the European Environment Agency

On 23 March 2023, the Management Board of the European Environment Agency (EEA) decided to nominate Leena Ylä-Mononen, a Finnish national, as the next Executive Director of the EEA. The decision was taken after the Management Board interviewed shortlisted candidates, as a result of a pre-selection by the European Commission following an open call for applications.
Leena Ylä-Mononen currently holds the position of Director General at the Finnish Ministry of the Environment. Prior to this, she has held a senior management position at the European Chemicals Agency, after working at the European Commission’s DG Environment. Leena Ylä-Mononen holds a Master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of Helsinki.
Laura Burke, EEA Management Board Chair, said, ‘Congratulations to Leena Ylä-Mononen. I am confident that the Management Board has selected an outstanding candidate to lead the European Environment Agency. We look forward to working with Leena Ylä-Mononen to further strengthen the role of EEA and its Eionet network in support of Europe’s environment and climate policies.’
Leena Ylä-Mononen and Laura Burke on 23 March 2023
EEA Executive Directors are appointed for five years, renewable once. After ten years in office, the current Executive Director Hans Bruyninckx’s term will end on 31 May 2023.
Leena Ylä-Mononen may be invited to provide a statement in front of the European Parliament’s ENVI Committee, followed by an exchange of views with Members of the European Parliament.
The formal appointment will be made once the required formalities have been completed.
