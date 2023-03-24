Leena Ylä-Mononen selected as next Executive Director of the European Environment Agency

Leena Ylä-Mononen currently holds the position of Director General at the Finnish Ministry of the Environment. Prior to this, she has held a senior management position at the European Chemicals Agency, after working at the European Commission’s DG Environment. Leena Ylä-Mononen holds a Master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of Helsinki.

Laura Burke, EEA Management Board Chair, said, ‘Congratulations to Leena Ylä-Mononen. I am confident that the Management Board has selected an outstanding candidate to lead the European Environment Agency. We look forward to working with Leena Ylä-Mononen to further strengthen the role of EEA and its Eionet network in support of Europe’s environment and climate policies.’