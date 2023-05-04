Monetary developments in the euro area: March 2023

Components of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 decreased to 2.5% in March 2023 from 2.9% in February, averaging 2.9% in the three months up to March. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, was -4.2% in March, compared with -2.7% in February. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) increased to 20.0% in March from 17.5% in February. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) increased to 23.4% in March from 21.2% in February.

Data for monetary aggregates

Looking at the components’ contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed -3.1 percentage points (down from -2.0 percentage points in February), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed 4.4 percentage points (up from 3.9 percentage points) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed 1.1 percentage points (up from 1.0 percentage points).

From the perspective of the holding sectors of deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households decreased to 2.1% in March from 2.6% in February, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations decreased to 1.2% in March from 2.6% in February. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-monetary financial corporations (excluding insurance corporations and pension funds) was -4.7% in March, compared with -5.1% in February.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

As a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), the annual growth rate of M3 in March 2023 can be broken down as follows: credit to the private sector contributed 2.7 percentage points (down from 3.2 percentage points in February), net external assets contributed 0.3 percentage points (up from -0.2 percentage points), credit to general government contributed 0.0 percentage points (down from 0.3 percentage points), longer-term financial liabilities contributed -1.1 percentage points (down from -0.9 percentage points), and the remaining counterparts of M3 contributed 0.6 percentage points (up from 0.5 percentage points).

Data for contribution of the M3 counterparts to the annual growth rate of M3

Credit to euro area residents

As regards the dynamics of credit, the annual growth rate of total credit to euro area residents decreased to 2.0% in March 2023 from 2.6% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to general government decreased to 0.0% in March from 0.7% in February, while the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector decreased to 2.8% in March from 3.3% in February.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector (i.e. adjusted for loan sales, securitisation and notional cash pooling) decreased to 3.8% in March from 4.3% in February. Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households decreased to 2.9% in March from 3.2% in February, while the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations decreased to 5.2% in March from 5.7% in February.

Data for adjusted loans to the private sector