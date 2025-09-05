Giorgio Armani has died

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91, the Armani fashion house announced on Thursday.

According to the statement, the legendary designer died peacefully at his Milan home, surrounded by his loved ones. Mourners will be able to pay their respects on Saturday and Sunday at his lying in state at the fashion house’s headquarters, the Armani/Teatro building in Milan. His funeral will be held privately, in accordance with his wishes.

“Until his final days, he worked tirelessly. He was guided by inexhaustible curiosity and attention to the present and to people. He created an open dialogue with his audience and was held in great respect and affection for his ability to find common ground with everyone,” the statement said.

In 1975, in his first independent Milan studio on the elegant Corso Venezia, he presented his debut collection to great success, already featuring the Armani name in white letters on a black background.

He used unusual materials and combinations in unexpected ways. For men, he created an entirely new style, pairing loosely elegant, rounded forms with precisely tailored, high-quality fabrics.

He reinterpreted the traditional suit, eliminating the rigid formality of being “buttoned-up.” Even with fine English wool, he designed jackets as comfortable as silk pajamas. He softened the shoulders, narrowed and lengthened lapels, lowered the buttoning, making shorter men appear taller and tall men even taller. In 1975, he also introduced women to a determined, more masculine style.

For the American market, in 1980, he found the perfect ambassador in actor Richard Gere, whose wardrobe in American Gigolo he designed. His close ties with cinema are evident in the more than 200 films for which he designed costumes. He was the first fashion designer to dress celebrities for prestigious events. In 1988, Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley was the first to agree, followed later by stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Michelle Pfeiffer, Beyoncé, Cate Blanchett, Clive Owen, Reese Witherspoon, and George Clooney. He also pioneered the idea that Hollywood’s biggest stars should parade his creations on the Oscars red carpet—though he never paid them for it.

Armani built a true empire, offering not only clothing but also accessories, eyewear, perfumes, cosmetics, and home décor, as well as operating cafés and hotels. To attract younger customers, he launched Emporio Armani, offering more affordable yet equally refined designs.

Sport was always a source of inspiration for him; he designed uniforms for the Italian Olympic and Paralympic teams several times. Since 2007, Chelsea FC footballers have worn his suits, while David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Rafael Nadal promoted his men’s underwear, and actress Megan Fox advertised his women’s lingerie line.

In 2015, he opened a fashion museum in Milan. For his achievements in the fashion world, he received the British Fashion Council’s lifetime achievement award—the “Oscar of fashion designers”—in 2019. With a fortune of $12 billion, he was one of the richest Italians and regularly lent his name to charitable causes.

Giorgio Armani was always reluctant to discuss succession. He previously stated that a foundation would be established to prevent the fragmentation of the business empire. He also indicated that Leo Dell’Orco would head the men’s division of Armani collections, while his niece Silvana Armani would lead the women’s line as creative director.

(Debreceni Nap)