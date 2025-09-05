Track maintenance works on tram lines 1 and 2 in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Track maintenance will soon begin on Debrecen’s tram lines, which may cause a few unpleasant nights for local residents.

Between September 8–12, 2025, during the night service suspension, the company will carry out tram track maintenance works:

on the shared section at Petőfi Square, and around Vásáry István Street and Szent Anna Street stops,

on line 1 along Péterfia Street and Nagyerdei Boulevard,

on line 2 along Kartács Street, Böszörményi Road, Károlyi Mihály Street, Dózsa György Street, and Nádor Street.

The works will generate noise, and DKV Zrt. apologizes to local residents for the inconvenience.

